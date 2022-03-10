REBusinessOnline

Griffin Capital Sells South Beach Apartments in Las Vegas for $97.5M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, Nevada, Western

South-Beach-Apts-Las-Vegas-NV

South Beach Apartments in Las Vegas features 220 units, saltwater pools, beach volleyball and basketball courts, a soccer field and indoor and outdoor fitness centers.

LAS VEGAS — Griffin Capital has completed the disposition of South Beach Apartments, a 220-unit multifamily community in the Las Vegas submarket of Summerlin/Spring Valley. Logan Capital Advisors acquired the asset for $97.5 million, or $443,180 per unit.

Taylor Sims, Carl Sims and Brady Cleary of Cushman & Wakefield’s Multifamily Advisory Group in Las Vegas represented the seller in the deal.

Located at 8920 W. Russel Road, South Beach Apartments features a mix of one- and two-bedroom floor plans, with loft and den options, ranging from 680 square feet to 1,380 square feet. Onsite amenities include saltwater pools, a beach volleyball court, soccer field, half basketball court, yoga studio, Pilates studio, indoor and outdoor fitness centers, a dog wash and a 16-foot TV by the pool. The community was built in 2017.

