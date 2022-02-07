Griffin Living Opens 102-Unit Seniors Housing Community Near Los Angeles

Located in Simi Valley, Calif. Varenita of Simi Valley features 75 assisted living units and 27 memory care units.

SIMI VALLEY, CALIF. — Griffin Living has opened the doors on Varenita of Simi Valley, an assisted living and memory care community in Simi Valley, approximately 40 miles northwest of Los Angeles.

The 97,000-square-foot building, located in the Griffin Plaza shopping center at the corner of Tapo Canyon Road and Cochran Street, includes 75 assisted living units and 27 memory care units.

The location of Varenita of Simi Valley represents a pioneering design in senior living development, since residents are within walking distance of amenities like Aldi supermarket, CVS pharmacy and a variety of retail shops, services and restaurants. Griffin believes placing residents at the heart of a vibrant community center allows them to maintain independence as they age.

“Our residents may not be able to go into the world as easily as they once did, so at Varenita, we bring the world to them,” says Paul Griffin, CEO of Griffin Living.

“Traditional senior living is modeled on the idea that older residents want peace and quiet,” continues Griffin. “It can have an unintended effect of isolating them.”