REBusinessOnline

Griffin Living Opens 102-Unit Seniors Housing Community Near Los Angeles

Posted on by in California, Development, Multifamily, Seniors Housing, Western

Varenita-Simi-Valley-CA.jpg

Located in Simi Valley, Calif. Varenita of Simi Valley features 75 assisted living units and 27 memory care units.

SIMI VALLEY, CALIF. — Griffin Living has opened the doors on Varenita of Simi Valley, an assisted living and memory care community in Simi Valley, approximately 40 miles northwest of Los Angeles.

The 97,000-square-foot building, located in the Griffin Plaza shopping center at the corner of Tapo Canyon Road and Cochran Street, includes 75 assisted living units and 27 memory care units.

The location of Varenita of Simi Valley represents a pioneering design in senior living development, since residents are within walking distance of amenities like Aldi supermarket, CVS pharmacy and a variety of retail shops, services and restaurants. Griffin believes placing residents at the heart of a vibrant community center allows them to maintain independence as they age.

“Our residents may not be able to go into the world as easily as they once did, so at Varenita, we bring the world to them,” says Paul Griffin, CEO of Griffin Living.

“Traditional senior living is modeled on the idea that older residents want peace and quiet,” continues Griffin. “It can have an unintended effect of isolating them.”

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Feb
22
InterFace Net Lease West 2022
Feb
23
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate West 2022
Feb
24
InterFace Seniors Housing West 2022
Mar
17
Entertainment Experience Evolution 2022
Mar
23
InterFace Seattle Multifamily 2022
Apr
13
InterFace I-85 Industrial Corridor 2022


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  