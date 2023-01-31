REBusinessOnline

Griffin Living Sells 85,022 SF Griffin Plaza Retail Center in Simi Valley, California for $22.1M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, California, Retail, Western

Aldi, CVS/pharmacy, Wendy’s and Varenita Assisted Living Community are tenants at the 85,022-square-foot Griffin Plaza in Simi Valley, Calif.

SIMI VALLEY, CALIF. — Griffin Living has completed the disposition of Griffin Plaza, a shopping center located at 3885-3977 Cochran St. in Simi Valley. A private 1031 exchange investor acquired the asset for $22.1 million.

Built in 1981 and renovated in 2019, Griffin Plaza features 85,022 square feet of retail space. At the time of sale, the property was 94 percent occupied. Current tenants include Aldi, CVS/pharmacy, Wendy’s and Varenita Assisted Living Community, a 102-unit seniors housing property located within Griffin Plaza.

Gleb Lvovich, Daniel Tyner and Geoff Tranchina of JLL Retail Capital Markets representd the seller in the deal.





