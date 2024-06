HOUSTON — Locally based developer Griffin Partners has broken ground on Carter Crossing, a 137,171-square-foot speculative industrial project in North Houston. Carter Crossing will be situated on a nine-acre site near Beltway 8 and I-45 and feature 3,707 square feet of prefinished office space, 32-foot clear heights and 28 dock-high loading doors. Transwestern is the leasing agent for the project, which is expected to be complete before the end of the year.