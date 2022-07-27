Griffin Partners Breaks Ground on 567,516 SF Port 45 Industrial Development in Metro Dallas

Posted on by in Development, Industrial, Texas

Port 45 in Wilmer will consist of two rear-load building fronting I-45 that will total 567,516 square feet.

WILMER, TEXAS — Griffin Partners, a Houston-based private equity real estate firm, has broken ground on Port 45, a 567,516-square-foot industrial development in the southern Dallas suburb of Wilmer. Port 45 will comprise two rear-load buildings that will sit on a 40-acre site along Interstate 45. Buildings will feature 32- to 36-foot clear heights, 130- to 135-foot truck court depths, and roughly 350 tenant parking spaces and 192 trailer parking spaces. Project partners include Pacheco Koch Civil Engineering, design firm Alliance Architecture, general contractor Harvey Builders and leasing agent JLL. A tentative completion date was not disclosed.