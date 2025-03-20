Thursday, March 20, 2025
Griffin 288/West Airport-Houston
The new industrial project in South Houston by Griffin Partners and Peakline Partners will be known as Griffin 288/West Airport.
Griffin Partners, Peakline to Develop 224,700 SF Industrial Project in South Houston

by Taylor Williams

HOUSTON — A joint venture between funds backed by Houston-based developer Griffin Partners and Chicago-based investment firm Peakline Partners will develop a 224,700-square-foot industrial project in South Houston. Known as Griffin 288/West Airport, the development will be situated on a 17.8-acre site and will offer parking for 113 cars and 61 trailers (expandable to 81). Construction is slated for a second-quarter 2026 completion. Faron Wiley of CBRE represented the joint venture, which was structured by CBRE’s Nathan Wynne, in its acquisition of the land. Wiley is also the project’s leasing agent along with CBRE colleague Billy Gold.

