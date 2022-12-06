Griffin Partners, Pinto Realty Sell 282,190 SF Industrial Facility in North Houston

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, Texas

HOUSTON — A partnership between two locally based developers, Griffin Partners and Pinto Realty Partners, has sold Pinto 23, a 282,190-square-foot industrial facility in North Houston. The partnership completed the cross-dock property, which is located within a larger 5.3 million-square-foot development, in October 2022. Building features include 36-foot clear heights, 76 dock doors, 112 trailer parking spaces that can be expanded by 44 additional spaces and 4,604 square feet of office space. Hines purchased the asset for an undisclosed amount and has tapped CBRE to oversee leasing efforts. Trent Agnew of JLL brokered the deal.