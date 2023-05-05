Friday, May 5, 2023
Upon completion, Earhart Industrial Park will comprise two warehouses totaling more than 2 million square feet.
DevelopmentIndustrialSoutheastTennessee

Griffin Partners Underway on 2 MSF Industrial Project in Metro Nashville

by John Nelson

LEBANON, TENN. — Texas-based Griffin Partners is underway on the development of a 2 million-square-foot industrial project in Lebanon, roughly 30 miles east of Nashville. Dubbed Earhart Industrial Park, the property will comprise two large speculative warehouses. The first warehouse will total 863,573 square feet and feature 367 car parking spaces and 196 trailer parking spaces. Totaling nearly 1.2 million square feet, the second building will include 448 car parking spaces and 284 trailer spaces. Both warehouses will have depths of 640 feet and clear heights of 40 feet. Melissa Alexander, W.B. Scoggin, Casey Flannery and Warren Snowdon of Foundry Commercial’s Industrial Services team will handle leasing at the development, which is scheduled for delivery in the third quarter of 2024.

