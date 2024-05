MCKINNEY, TEXAS — Developer Griffin | Swinerton has broken ground on a 40,000-square-foot hangar building at the 745-acre McKinney National Airport in metro Dallas. The project includes the construction of a 3,200-square-foot inspections building that will expedite the customs process for international travelers. Project partners include architecture firm JRMA, engineering firm Garver and general contractor Swinerton, which is an affiliate of the developer. Completion is slated for May 2025.