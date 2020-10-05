REBusinessOnline

Griffis/Blessing Sells Lofts at Lincoln Station in Lone Tree, Colorado for $30.5M

Lofts at Lincoln Station in Lone Tree, Colo., feature 102 apartments, a clubhouse, fitness center, dog wash station and an outdoor kitchen and wading pool.

LONE TREE, COLO. — Colorado Springs-based Griffis/Blessing has completed the disposition of Lofts at Lincoln Station, a four-story apartment building located at 9375 Station St. in Lone Tree. Boston-based Eaton Vance acquired the property for $30.5 million.

Built in 2015, Lofts at Lincoln Station features 102 apartments in a mix of one- and two-bedroom layouts, with an average unit size of 787 square feet. Community amenities include a clubhouse, fitness center, dog wash station, outdoor kitchen and outdoor wading pool with two spas.

Dan Woodward, David Potarf, Matt Barnett and Jake Young of CBRE Capital Markets in Denver represented the seller in the deal.

