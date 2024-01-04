Griffis Residential Buys Platform at Union Station Apartments in Denver for $125.5M

DENVER — Griffis Residential has acquired Platform at Union Station, a multifamily community in downtown Denver, for $125.5 million in an all-cash transaction. The asset is located at 1650 Wewatta St.

Built in 2015, the 21-story Platform at Union Station features 287 apartments in a mix of studio, one- and two-bedroom floor plans with an average size of 814 square feet. Community amenities include a resort-style rooftop terrace and pool; a 24-hour fitness center and yoga studio; an indoor dog run and pet wash station; and business and coworking centers. Tupelo Honey Southern Kitchen & Bar occupies the building’s ground-floor retail space.

Terrance Hunt, Shane Ozment, Chris Cowan, Andy Hellman, Justin Hunt, Chris Hart and Brad Schlafer of CBRE’s multifamily investment properties team in Denver represented the undisclosed seller in the deal.