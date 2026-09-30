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Griffis-Union-Station-Denver-CO
Located in downtown Denver, Griffis Union Station offers 400 apartments, a swimming pool, business center, fitness center, dog park and pet washing station.
ColoradoLoansMultifamilyWestern

Griffis Residential Receives $86M in Financing for Denver Apartment Community

by Amy Works

DENVER — Griffis Residential has received $86 million in financing for Griffis Union Station, a Class A apartment property in Denver. Eric Tupler, Kevin Barron and Jake Martin of JLL Capital Markets secured the five-year senior agency loan for the borrower.

Completed in 2010, the five-story Griffis Union Station features 400 one- and two-bedroom apartments, averaging 918 square feet. A portion of the units have been fully renovated and feature new countertops, backsplashes, stainless steel appliances and improved lighting. Community amenities include a fitness center, resort-style pool, clubhouse, resident lounge, business center, game room and grilling stations, as well as a dog park and pet washing station.

Griffis Union Station is situated on 4.9 acres at 2905 Inca St. in the heart of downtown Denver and close to LoDo, the Ballpark District and RiNo Arts District.

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