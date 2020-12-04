Griffith Properties Acquires Industrial Complex in Boston for $76M
BOSTON — Locally based investment firm Griffith Properties has acquired Boston Dedham Commerce Park, a 632,188-square-foot industrial complex in Boston, for $76 million. The five-building property is situated on 22 acres inside Route 128 adjacent to the Readville commuter rail stop. Griffith Properties, which will enter into a joint venture with affiliates of Dune Real Estate Partners LLC to operate the complex, acquired the asset from First Highland in an off-market deal. Robert Griffin, J.R. McDonald, Mike Frisoli, Tyler McGrail and Caroline Collett of Newmark represented both parties in the transaction and will market the available space for lease.
