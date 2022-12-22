REBusinessOnline

Grimshaw Services USA Signs 18,783 SF Office Lease at 60 Madison Avenue in Manhattan

Posted on by in Leasing Activity, New York, Northeast, Office

NEW YORK CITY — Grimshaw Services USA, a division of British architectural firm Grimshaw, has signed an 18,783-square-foot office lease at 60 Madison Avenue in Manhattan’s Meatpacking District. The tenant plans to take occupancy of the entire fourth floor in the second quarter of next year. Gregg Rothkin, Tim Freydberg, Jared London and Hayden Pascal of CBRE represented the landlord, The Moinian Group, in the lease negotiations. Ken Fishel of LegacyNY represented the tenant.

