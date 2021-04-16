REBusinessOnline

Groot Hospitality, Partners Open Goodtime Hotel on South Beach in Miami Beach

Posted on by in Development, Florida, Hospitality, Southeast

Goodtime Hotel

The Goodtime Hotel has 266 rooms that range from individual queen bed accommodations to a handful of suites.

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. — The Goodtime Hotel, the first collaborative lifestyle hotel brand from David Grutman of Groot Hospitality and Pharrell Williams, has opened on South Beach’s Washington Avenue and 6th Street in Miami Beach. Grutman and Williams worked alongside the real estate developers Michael Fascitelli and Eric Birnbaum of Imperial Cos. to build the hotel. Morris Adjmi was the architect, Ken Fulk was the interior designer and Raymond Jungles was the landscape architect.

The Goodtime Hotel has 266 rooms that range from individual queen bed accommodations to a handful of suites. Many rooms hold direct views east to the Atlantic Ocean or west to Biscayne Bay. Each of Goodtime’s guest rooms feature custom bedding, blackout drapes, benches, bath amenities and a pink rotary dial phone.

The hotel also has dining options such as Grutman’s Strawberry Moon, a restaurant and 30,000-square-foot pool club. Also, Goodtime has 45,000 square feet of ground-floor retail, a gym and library. The hotel opens for guest stays starting this month.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Apr
20
InterFace Seniors Housing Development, Design & Finance 2021
May
12
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate 2021
Jul
13
InterFace Student Housing 2021


Subscribe to the newsletter

Read the Digital Editions

Texas Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  
2021 Finance Insight Video Interviews