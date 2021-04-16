Groot Hospitality, Partners Open Goodtime Hotel on South Beach in Miami Beach

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. — The Goodtime Hotel, the first collaborative lifestyle hotel brand from David Grutman of Groot Hospitality and Pharrell Williams, has opened on South Beach’s Washington Avenue and 6th Street in Miami Beach. Grutman and Williams worked alongside the real estate developers Michael Fascitelli and Eric Birnbaum of Imperial Cos. to build the hotel. Morris Adjmi was the architect, Ken Fulk was the interior designer and Raymond Jungles was the landscape architect.

The Goodtime Hotel has 266 rooms that range from individual queen bed accommodations to a handful of suites. Many rooms hold direct views east to the Atlantic Ocean or west to Biscayne Bay. Each of Goodtime’s guest rooms feature custom bedding, blackout drapes, benches, bath amenities and a pink rotary dial phone.

The hotel also has dining options such as Grutman’s Strawberry Moon, a restaurant and 30,000-square-foot pool club. Also, Goodtime has 45,000 square feet of ground-floor retail, a gym and library. The hotel opens for guest stays starting this month.