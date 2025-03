MANCHESTER, N.H. — Metro Boston-based investment firm The Grossman Cos. has acquired South Willow Shops, a 9,869-square-foot retail strip center in Manchester, located near the Massachusetts-New Hampshire border. Built in 1988, the center is home to tenants such as Hannoush Jewelers, Mattress Firm and Chipotle Mexican Grill. The seller was Linear Retail Properties. Bob Horvath of Horvath & Tremblay brokered the deal.