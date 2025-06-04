Grossman Development Signs Eight New Tenants to Join $100M Gallatin Valley Mall Redevelopment Project in Bozeman, Montana

BOZEMAN, MONT. — Grossman Development Group has signed eight new tenants to join Gallatin Valley Mall, a 315,000-square-foot regional shopping center undergoing redevelopment in Bozeman. New retailers at the $100 million multi-phase project, which will be called Gallatin Crossing, include Arhaus, lululemon, Pandora, Sephora, Anthropologie, Free People, Lovesac and Madewell.

The mixed-use project’s 45,000-square-foot Medical Pavilion, which houses Intermountain Health, Ortho Montana and Gallatin Valley Surgery Center, opened in August 2024, while High Street, an outdoor retail experience, is set to open in summer 2025. Other tenants at the property include Macy’s, Barnes & Noble, Gallatin Valley Cinemas and Whole Foods Market. Additionally, interior upgrades to the existing shopping center include new lighting, carpet and refreshed common areas.

Gallatin Mall Group, in partnership with Grossman Development Group, Boston Realty Advisors and The Broadway Co., is leading the project.