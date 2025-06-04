Wednesday, June 4, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Gallatin-Crossing-Bozeman-MT
A mix of new retailers will join Gallatin Crossing this summer, including Arhaus, lululemon, Pandora, Sephora, Anthropologie, Free People, Lovesac and Madewell.
DevelopmentLeasing ActivityMontanaRetailWestern

Grossman Development Signs Eight New Tenants to Join $100M Gallatin Valley Mall Redevelopment Project in Bozeman, Montana

by Amy Works

BOZEMAN, MONT. — Grossman Development Group has signed eight new tenants to join Gallatin Valley Mall, a 315,000-square-foot regional shopping center undergoing redevelopment in Bozeman. New retailers at the $100 million multi-phase project, which will be called Gallatin Crossing, include Arhaus, lululemon, Pandora, Sephora, Anthropologie, Free People, Lovesac and Madewell.

The mixed-use project’s 45,000-square-foot Medical Pavilion, which houses Intermountain Health, Ortho Montana and Gallatin Valley Surgery Center, opened in August 2024, while High Street, an outdoor retail experience, is set to open in summer 2025. Other tenants at the property include Macy’s, Barnes & Noble, Gallatin Valley Cinemas and Whole Foods Market. Additionally, interior upgrades to the existing shopping center include new lighting, carpet and refreshed common areas.

Gallatin Mall Group, in partnership with Grossman Development Group, Boston Realty Advisors and The Broadway Co., is leading the project.

You may also like

Walker & Dunlop Arranges $86M Refinancing for Caesars...

Garrett Cos. Breaks Ground on 163-Unit Multifamily Property...

Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of 31,000 SF...

Chicago Blackhawks Reveal Expansion Plans, Renderings for Fifth...

Keystone Group to Add 57 Units to $124M...

Ryan Cos. Breaks Ground on $68M Housing, Retail...

Friedman Brokers $3.9M Sale of Former First Independence...

Walters Completes Lease-Up of 34-Unit Affordable Housing Complex...

Starr Insurance Signs 49,264 SF Office Lease at...