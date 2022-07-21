REBusinessOnline

Grosvenor Acquires 21-Story Apartment Tower in North Bethesda for $95M

Grosvenor Tower is located at 10301 Grosvenor Place and features 237 apartments. The property coincidentally shares a name with its new owner, Grosvenor.

BETHESDA, MD. — Grosvenor and an unnamed investment partner have acquired a 21-story apartment tower in North Bethesda that coincidentally shares a name with the private investor. Grosvenor Tower is located at 10301 Grosvenor Place and features 237 apartments. The acquisition price was not disclosed, but the Washington Business Journal reports that the asset traded for $95 million and that Grosvenor plans to invest $10 million to upgrade the property. The property was originally built in 1987, renovated in 2008 and includes 80 one-bedroom, one-bath apartments and 157 two-bedroom, two-bath apartments. Grosvenor has engaged Bozzuto Management to oversee day-to-day property management. The buyer plans to enhance energy and water efficiency at Grosvenor Tower as part of its $10 million value-add program.

