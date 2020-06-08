REBusinessOnline

Grosvenor Americas Acquires Two Office Buildings in D.C.’s Georgetown District Totaling 241,000 SF

Posted on by in Acquisitions, District of Columbia, Office, Southeast

Grosvenor Americas has acquired the Georgetown-Green Building and the Harris Building (pictured) in Washington, D.C. The assets are situated less than a mile from each other.

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Grosvenor Americas has acquired two office buildings spanning 241,000 square feet in Washington, D.C.’s historic Georgetown district. The first property is the Georgetown-Green Building, a four-story, 112,000-square-foot building located at 2001 Wisconsin Ave. The British International School of Washington occupies the building, which was constructed in 1967 and renovated in 1987 and again in 2007.

The other property in the transaction is the Harris Building, a five-story, 129,000-square-foot building located at 3300 Whitehaven St. Georgetown University occupies the building, which was built in 1975 and renovated in both 1987 and in 2005. The buildings are located less than one mile from each other and three miles northwest of downtown Washington, D.C. Grosvenor plans to implement smart technology designed to lessen utility loads and minimize the properties’ carbon footprint. The seller(s) and sales price were not disclosed.

