Grosvenor Americas Purchases 218,645 SF R&D/Office Property in North San Jose, California

Toshiba America Electronic Components occupies the 218,645-square-foot Orchard-Trimble facility in San Jose, Calif. (Photo courtesy of Grosvenor Americas)

SAN JOSE, CALIF. — Grosvenor Americas has acquired Orchard-Trimble, an office and R&D campus located at Orchard Parkway and West Trimble Road in North San Jose’s Golden Triangle. The acquisition price and name of the seller were not released.

Toshiba America Electronic Components, the U.S. storage and semiconductor division of Toshiba Corp., occupies the 218,645-square-foot property, which features R&D lab space. The campus is near San Jose International Airport and provides access to downtown San Jose via the VTA Light Rail.

