REBusinessOnline

Grosvenor Americas Sells 648-Unit Apartment Community in Gaithersburg, Maryland

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Maryland, Multifamily, Southeast

Sawyer Flats

Sawyer Flats offers one-, two- and three-bedroom floorplans with unit sizes ranging from 715 to 1,556 square feet.

GAITHERSBURG, MD. — Grosvenor Americas has sold Sawyer Flats, a 648-unit apartment community located at 9806 Mahogany Drive in Gaithersburg to an undisclosed buyer. The sales price was not disclosed. Newmark represented Grosvenor in the sale transaction.

Sawyer Flats offers one-, two- and three-bedroom floorplans with unit sizes ranging from 715 to 1,556 square feet. Built in 1989, the property includes features such as in-unit washers and dryers, stainless steel appliances, built-in bookshelves, hardwood floors, walk-in closets and balconies and patios. Community amenities include onsite maintenance, package services, a pool, clubhouse, playground and a tennis court.

Under Grosvenor’s ownership, the property had a comprehensive repositioning and rebranding program in 2016 to update unit interiors, landscaping and resident amenities. Other improvements include unit finishes, new outdoor fitness stations and fireside social lounges.

Christian Siding was the general contractor for the property improvements. Grosvenor’s Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) program allowed the firm to finalize an agreement with Montgomery County to offer several affordable units at Sawyer Flats.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Nov
3
Webinar: Rethinking Seniors Housing Resident Engagement — Technology That Improves Staff Efficiencies While Enhancing the Resident Experience
Nov
9
InterFace Salt Lake City Industrial 2021
Nov
9
InterFace Salt Lake City Multifamily 2021
Dec
2
InterFace Seniors Housing Northeast 2021
Dec
2
InterFace Multifamily Southeast 2021
Dec
15
LeaseCon/TurnCon 2021: Helping Student Housing Operators Navigate the Challenges of Leasing and Turn


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  