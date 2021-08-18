Grosvenor Americas Sells 90,769 SF Hamilton Marketplace in Novato, California

Posted on by in Acquisitions, California, Retail, Western

Hamilton Marketplace in Novato, Calif., features 90,769 square feet of retail space. (Image courtesy of Grosvenor Americas)

NOVATO, CALIF. — Grosvenor Americas has completed the disposition of Hamilton Marketplace, a retail center located at 5800 Nave Drive in Novato. Terms of the transaction were not released.

Grosvenor originally developed the 90,769-square-foot, open-air shopping center in 2008. At the time of sale, the property was 100 percent occupied. Tenants include Safeway, Pet Food Express, Super Duper, Peet’s Coffee, Wells Fargo, Toast Restaurant and Cycle Bar.

Nicholas Bicardo of Newmark Retail Capital Markets represented Grosvenor in the deal.