Grosvenor Obtains $82.1M Refinancing Loan for Mixed-Use Building in D.C.

Built in 1928, 1500 K Street in Washington, D.C., comprises 262,190 square feet of offices and retail space.

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Grosvenor has obtained an $82.1 million loan to refinance 1500 K Street, a 262,190-square-foot mixed-use building in Washington, D.C. Eastdil Secured arranged the loan through Helaba on behalf of Grosvenor. Built in 1928, 1500 K Street comprises offices and retail space. The property is situated near the McPherson Square Metro station and the White House, as well as Washington, D.C.’s downtown and East End districts. Grosvenor recently invested $20 million to renovate the property, including updates to the lobby, fitness center, tenant lounge, HVAC system, roof and rooftop lounge.