HOUSTON — Car dealership Group 1 Automotive has signed a 45,330-square-foot office lease at Town Centre Two, a 167,141-square-foot building that is under construction in West Houston. Bob Cromwell and Kevin Nolan internally represented the landlord, Moody Rambin, in the lease negotiations. Andrew Iversen, Joshua Brown and Audrey Selber of Newmark represented the tenant. Town Centre Two, which is scheduled to be complete before the end of the year, is now 68 percent preleased.