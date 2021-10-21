REBusinessOnline

Group RMC Acquires 491,092 SF Office Building in Houston’s Galleria District

The office building at 5718 Westheimer Road in Houston's Galleria District totals 491,092 square feet.

HOUSTON — Group RMC, a New York City-based investment firm focused on the office sector, has acquired a 491,092-square-foot building located at 5718 Westheimer Road in Houston’s Galleria District. The 22-story building was renovated in 2017 and offers a fitness center and a full-service café. Kevin McConn and Rick Goings of JLL represented the undisclosed seller in the transaction. John Ream, also with JLL, arranged an undisclosed amount of floating-rate acquisition financing through Sound Point Capital Management on behalf of Group RMC. At the time of sale, 5718 Westheimer was approximately 68 percent leased.

 

