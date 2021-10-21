Group RMC Acquires 491,092 SF Office Building in Houston’s Galleria District

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Office, Texas

The office building at 5718 Westheimer Road in Houston's Galleria District totals 491,092 square feet.

HOUSTON — Group RMC, a New York City-based investment firm focused on the office sector, has acquired a 491,092-square-foot building located at 5718 Westheimer Road in Houston’s Galleria District. The 22-story building was renovated in 2017 and offers a fitness center and a full-service café. Kevin McConn and Rick Goings of JLL represented the undisclosed seller in the transaction. John Ream, also with JLL, arranged an undisclosed amount of floating-rate acquisition financing through Sound Point Capital Management on behalf of Group RMC. At the time of sale, 5718 Westheimer was approximately 68 percent leased.