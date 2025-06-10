Grover Corlew Obtains $92M Construction Financing for Mayla Cypress Apartments in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. — Grover Corlew, a Boca Raton, Fla.-based developer, has obtained a $92 million construction loan to build Mayla Cypress, a 312-unit apartment community in the Cypress Creek submarket of north Fort Lauderdale. Scott Wadler, Patrick Johnson, Mitch Sinberg, Brad Williamson and Matthew Robbins of Berkadia arranged the three-year construction loan through Affinius Capital.

Mayla Cypress is situated on a 3.7-acre site Grover Corlew assembled in 2022. The developer anticipates the project’s completion date will be approximately May 2027. Straticon is the general contractor.

Amenities at Mayla Cypress will include a billiards bar with an adjacent speakeasy; a courtyard; resort-style pool with cabanas; two-story, 24-7 fitness center with a cardio mezzanine level and a yoga room; coworking and event/conference space; sundry store; and package rooms.

Last year, Grover Corlew completed another Mayla-branded property in nearby Pompano Beach, Fla.