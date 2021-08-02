Grover Corlew Purchases Downtown Boca Raton Office Tower for $44.6M

In addition to Bank of America, the building’s tenants include Charles Schwab and Waypoint Residential.

BOCA RATON, FLA. — Grover Corlew, a locally based real estate investment and development firm, has purchased the 109,497-square-foot Bank of America Tower in downtown Boca Raton. The undisclosed seller sold the office building in an off-market transaction for $44.6 million. In addition to Bank of America, the building’s tenants include Charles Schwab and Waypoint Residential.

Originally built in 1970, the eight-story Bank of America Tower offers onsite management and a building engineer, Wi-Fi access in the lobby, a conferencing facility and free and secure surface and garage parking.

Located at 150 East Palmetto Park Road, Bank of America Tower is located 28.7 miles from Palm Beach International Airport and 4.1 miles from Boca Raton Airport. Additionally, the building is adjacent to Royal Palm Place and within walking distance to Mizner Park and the future Brightline Station.

Dominic Montazemi, Scott O’Donnell and Mike Davis of Cushman & Wakefield brokered the transaction. Jason Hochman and Ron Granite of Cushman & Wakefield arranged acquisition financing on behalf of Grover Corlew through Wells Fargo Bank.