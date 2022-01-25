Grover Corlew Receives $78.2M Construction Financing for Multifamily Project in Pompano Beach, Florida

POMPANO BEACH, FLA. — Grover Corlew has received $78.2 million in financing for the first property under the Mayla Residences’ brand called Mayla Pompano, a 355-unit multifamily property in Pompano Beach. PNC Bank provided the construction financing. The project is slated to break ground in February with completion expected by July 2023.

Mayla Pompano will be a two-building project and offer studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom layouts, ranging from 548 to 1,383 square feet. Unit features will include bathrooms with soaking tubs, frameless shower enclosures, back-lit vanity mirrors, quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, built-in microwaves, glass cooktops, walk-in closets, private balconies, hurricane impact windows and in-unit washers and dryers.

Community amenities will include a two-story clubroom, coworking spaces, TV lounge, fitness center, pools with cabanas, outdoor kitchens with seating at both buildings, pedestrian bridge between buildings, dog spa, bicycle storage and repair station, garage parking and interior mailrooms and package rooms. The property will also feature 60,000 square feet of retail space on the ground floor.

Mayla Pompano will be situated on nearly three acres of underutilized parking lots behind Grover Corlew’s 2401 Atlantic and 2335 Atlantic office buildings. Located at 2335 and 2401 E. Atlantic Blvd., the property is located 1.1 miles from the Pompano Beach Pier and 12.2 miles from Fort Lauderdale.

MSA Architects is the architect for Mayla Pompano, and Verdex Construction is the general contractor. The Pompano Beach Community Redevelopment Agency partnered on the project to ensure there would be 53 units of workforce housing at the property.