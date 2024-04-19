Friday, April 19, 2024
Plans at Hillsboro Center in Deerfield Beach, Fla., include the addition of 360 Mayla-branded apartments.
Grover Corlew to Add 360 Residential Units, Renovate Office Buildings at Hillsboro Center in Deerfield Beach, Florida

by John Nelson

DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. — Grover Corlew has received final site plan approval for the addition of 360 residential units and renovations to existing office buildings within the Hillsboro Center master-planned development at 600 and 700 Hillsboro Blvd. in Deerfield Beach, a city in South Florida’s Broward County. The developer has also been approved for the demolition of 45,000 square feet of existing two-story office space at the site.

The residential units will be Mayla-branded luxury apartments. Plans also include upgrades to nearby public streets, parks, traffic signals and intersections, as well as onsite public plazas and a new road through the development. Grover Corlew is scheduled to break ground on the project in late 2025.

The developer has already invested more than $10 million in interior renovations at 600 and 700 Hillsboro Blvd. Office tenants including GardaWorld Security Corp., Tomberg, Morris & Poulin and The Craneware Group have signed leases for more than 20,000 square feet of space at the property.

