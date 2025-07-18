Grovewood Community Development Opens 81-Unit Affordable Housing Project in Aurora, Colorado

AURORA, COLO. — Grovewood Community Development has opened Sapling Grove Apartments, a mixed-income affordable housing property located at 10151 E. Jewell Ave. in Aurora. At full build-out, the two-phase Sapling Grove will offer more than 130 apartments.

The 86,553-square-foot first phase features 81 one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans with energy-efficient appliances, air conditioning, in-unit washers/dryers, walk-in closets and paid utilities. Community amenities include a fitness center, outdoor community gathering spaces with a large, covered picnic area, a playground, public art installations, a furnished rooftop patio, walking trails and an open space with native landscaping. Additionally, the community has a dedicated public space that will provide the greater community access to resources for health and wellness through an onsite Community Resource Center. The second phase will include 50 seniors housing units.

Project funding was provided by 22 funding sources, including the City of Aurora, Arapahoe County, the Colorado Division of Housing, the Colorado Housing and Finance Authority, Impact Development Fund, Grow America, Sugar Creek Capital and the Aurora Housing Authority. A significant grant from the Colorado Health Foundation helped fund the property’s outdoor recreation spaces and onsite wellness initiatives.