Growth Holdings Receives $85M Construction Loan for Otonomus Las Vegas Apartments

Posted on by in Development, Loans, Multifamily, Nevada, Western

Slated to open in fourth-quarter 2024, Otonomus Las Vegas will offer 303 fully furnished apartments for long- and short-term rental.

LAS VEGAS — Las Vegas-based Growth Holdings has received a $85 million first lien construction loan for the development of Otonomus Las Vegas, a residential and short-term rental property.

Slated to open in fourth-quarter 2024, the 303-unit community will feature fully furnished apartments with stainless steel appliances, granite and quartz countertops, tile backsplashes and LED lighting. The four- and five-story complex will offer open floor plans, 10-foot ceilings, walk-in closets and private balconies.

Community amenities will include a fitness center, clubhouse, meeting space, lounge areas, three courtyards with picnic and barbecue areas, and two resort-style pools with cabanas. Additionally, the property will feature 38,000 square feet of retail offerings.

Brad Ferguson of Dallas-based HALL Structured Finance (HSF) originated the loan. Las Vegas-based CORE Advisory Partners sourced the financing for the project.

