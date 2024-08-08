GrowthCurve Capital Signs 13,350 SF Office Lease in Midtown Manhattan

NEW YORK CITY — GrowthCurve Capital LP has signed a 13,350-square-foot office lease in Midtown Manhattan. The private equity firm is relocating from 1301 Avenue of the Americas to the 33rd floor of the 990,000-square-foot building at 250 W. 55th St. Peter Turchin, Caroline Merck, Arkady Smolyansky and Ali Gordon of CBRE represented the landlord, Boston Properties, in the lease negotiations. Jonathan Luttwak and James Cassidy of DHC Real Estate Services, along with Louis D’Avanzo of Cushman & Wakefield, represented the tenant.