Thursday, August 8, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Leasing ActivityNew YorkNortheastOffice

GrowthCurve Capital Signs 13,350 SF Office Lease in Midtown Manhattan

by Taylor Williams

NEW YORK CITY — GrowthCurve Capital LP has signed a 13,350-square-foot office lease in Midtown Manhattan. The private equity firm is relocating from 1301 Avenue of the Americas to the 33rd floor of the 990,000-square-foot building at 250 W. 55th St. Peter Turchin, Caroline Merck, Arkady Smolyansky and Ali Gordon of CBRE represented the landlord, Boston Properties, in the lease negotiations. Jonathan Luttwak and James Cassidy of DHC Real Estate Services, along with Louis D’Avanzo of Cushman & Wakefield, represented the tenant.

You may also like

Finmarc Sells Land in Northern Virginia to Data...

Cypressbrook Negotiates 41,274 SF Industrial Sublease in North...

Cushman & Wakefield Brokers $36.8M Sale of Northern...

NewCourtland Completes 178-Unit Mixed-Income Adaptive Reuse Project in...

Cronheim Mortgage Arranges $10M Loan for Refinancing of...

NAI DiLeo-Bram Brokers $5.5M Sale of Retail Center...

Marcus & Millichap Negotiates Sale of Harbor West...

Equity Residential to Acquire 11-Property Multifamily Portfolio from...

Despite Exceptional Demand, Boston Retail Market Faces Stagnating...