NEW YORK CITY — Gordon Rees Scully Mansukhani (GRSM) has signed an 11-year, 22,409-square-foot office lease renewal in Lower Manhattan. The law firm will remain on the 28th floor at One Battery Park Plaza, a 35-story, 870,000-square-foot building that was originally constructed in 1971. Chris Mongeluzo, Hal Stein and Adam Weinblatt of Newmark represented GRSM in the lease negotiations. Thomas Keating and Kevin Daly represented the landlord, Rudin, on an internal basis.