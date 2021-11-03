REBusinessOnline

Grubb Properties Sells Apartment Community in Savannah for $29M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Georgia, Multifamily, Southeast

Sterling Bluff

Community amenities for Sterling Bluff include a swimming pool, BBQ grilling stations, fitness center, pet park and play area, playground and a poolside lounging area.

SAVANNAH, GA. — Charlotte-based Grubb Properties has sold Sterling Bluff, a 216-unit garden-style apartment community in Savannah, to Miami-based PIA Residential for $29 million. Nelson Abels and Mike Kemether of Cushman & Wakefield represented the seller in the transaction. Brian Kochan and John Westby-Gibson of Newmark originated a $20 million Fannie Mae acquisition loan for PIA Residential. The loan has a 10 year term.

Located at 201 West Montgomery Cross Road on 11.3 acres, Sterling Bluff is a two-story complex that was 99 percent occupied at the time of sale. Built in 1977, the property offers one-, two- and three-bedroom floorplans with a range of 1,045 square feet up to 1,336 square feet. Community amenities include a swimming pool, BBQ grilling stations, fitness center, pet park and play area, playground and a poolside lounging area.

The property is located about 6.5 miles from downtown Savannah, 2.8 miles from a Publix and right next to Hunter Golf Club. In addition, Savannah features employers such as Gulfstream Aerospace, International Paper Mitsubishi-Hitachi Power Systems, the Port of Savannah and the Army Corps of Engineers.

PIA Residential plans to invest approximately $1.4 million into upgrading the apartment community, including putting in new appliances, countertops, flooring, lighting and wood-style plank flooring. Investments will also be made into the community’s recreational and landscaping amenities. The firm has retained BH Management to manage Sterling Bluff.

