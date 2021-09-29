REBusinessOnline

Grubb Properties to Develop 317-Unit Mixed-Income Project in Queens

NEW YORK CITY — Charlotte, N.C.-based Grubb Properties will develop a 317-unit mixed-income project that will be located at 25-01 Queens Plaza North in the borough’s Long Island City area. The 17-story building will comprise about 220 market-rate units and 97 units that will be reserved for renters earning less than 130 percent of the area median income (AMI), as well as 9,000 square feet of retail space. Grubb Properties will operate the building under its Link brand, which provides housing geared toward renters earning between 60 and 140 percent of AMI. A construction timeline has not yet been finalized.

