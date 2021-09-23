Grubb Properties to Develop 50-Story Affordable Housing Building in Manhattan’s Financial District

NEW YORK CITY — Charlotte, N.C.-based Grubb Properties will develop 8 Carlisle, a 50-story apartment building that will be located in Manhattan’s Financial District. Grubb Properties acquired the site from New York-based Pink Stone Capital Group, which purchased it in 2011 and helped assemble the air rights and construction permits as Grubb’s development service partner. In addition to 22,000 square feet of retail space, the property will feature 400 units that will be operated under Grubb’s Link brand, which provides housing geared to renters earning between 60 and 140 percent of area median income (AMI). A construction timeline has not yet been finalized.