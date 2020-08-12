Gruene Real Estate, Weber & Co. to Develop 1.4 MSF Industrial Facility Near Fort Worth

Intermodal Commerce Park in Haslet will consist of 1.4 million square feet of industrial space across three buildings.

HASLET, TEXAS — A joint venture between two Dallas-area developers, Gruene Real Estate Partners and Weber & Co., will construct Intermodal Commerce Park, a 1.4 million-square-foot industrial facility in the northern Fort Worth suburb of Haslet. The three-building, Class A complex will be situated on an 82-acre site approximately one mile from Interstate 35 and near the southern end of Alliance Airport. Intermodal Commerce Park will consist of one front-load and two cross-dock buildings that feature 32- to 40-foot clear heights, deep truck courts, 186 dock doors, 10 ramp doors, 313 trailer stalls and ample car parking. Dustin Volz, John Rose, Stephen Bailey and Wells Waller of JLL arranged a five-year construction loan through First United Bank on behalf of the developers and delivered a private real estate fund advised by Crow Holdings Capital as a joint venture equity partner. JLL is also handling leasing of the project.