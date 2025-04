ROANOKE, TEXAS — Gruns Nutrition has signed a 37,581-square-foot industrial lease in the North Texas city of Roanoke. The provider of dietary supplements will occupy about half the space at the building at 215 Fairway Circle, which was completed last fall for its California-based owner-occupant, Aircraft Spruce. Todd Lambeth and Luke Clardy of Bradford Commercial Real Estate Services represented the landlord in the lease negotiations. George Curry of JLL represented the tenant.