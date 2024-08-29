Grupe Huber Acquires 400,000 SF Promenade Shops at Orchard Valley in Manteca, California

MANTECA, CALIF. — Grupe Huber has purchased The Promenade Shops at Orchard Valley, a regional shopping center in Manteca, located east of the Bay Area and south of Sacramento. Terms of the transaction were not released. Guper Huber plans to revitalize the retail property.

Situated on 54 acres, the asset offers nearly 400,000 square feet of retail space. Current tenants include Bass Pro Shop, AMC Theatre, JC Penney and Valley Fitness. Sutter Health recently leased 17,500 square feet of space and will open in early 2025. Built in 2008, The Promenade Shops at Orchard Valley is located off Highway 120 at Union Road.

JLL handles leasing and management of the property.