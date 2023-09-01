Friday, September 1, 2023
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe (newsletter)
DevelopmentOfficeTexas

Grupo Haddad Completes $8M Renovation of Uptown Dallas Office Building

by Taylor Williams

DALLAS — Mexican investment firm Grupo Haddad has completed the $8 million renovation of a 110,000-square-foot office building located at 2501 Cedar Springs Road in Uptown Dallas. The seven-story building was originally constructed in 1982. The renovation delivered an upgraded lobby, ground-floor restaurant with patio seating, tenant conference center, upgraded parking garage and enhanced common areas and restrooms. Significant improvements were also made to the building’s systems and equipment. Grupo Haddad has tapped Newmark to lease the newly renovated space.

You may also like

UMOJA Supply Chain Solutions Signs 176,152 SF Industrial...

Auto Parts Manufacturer Preleases 150,512 SF Industrial Lease...

Development Team Tops Off Construction of The Saint...

Transwestern Brokers Sale of Office Building to Be...

BGO Launches Move-In Ready Offices in Chicago, Nationwide

Woda Cooper, IMPACT Community Action Break Ground on...

Agile Cold Storage to Open 275,000 SF Facility...

PAZ Management Begins Leasing 39-Unit Multifamily Project in...

Timex Group USA Sells Headquarters Complex in Middlebury,...