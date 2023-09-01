Grupo Haddad Completes $8M Renovation of Uptown Dallas Office Building

DALLAS — Mexican investment firm Grupo Haddad has completed the $8 million renovation of a 110,000-square-foot office building located at 2501 Cedar Springs Road in Uptown Dallas. The seven-story building was originally constructed in 1982. The renovation delivered an upgraded lobby, ground-floor restaurant with patio seating, tenant conference center, upgraded parking garage and enhanced common areas and restrooms. Significant improvements were also made to the building’s systems and equipment. Grupo Haddad has tapped Newmark to lease the newly renovated space.