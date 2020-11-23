Gryphon, Electra Capital Provide $43M Acquisition Loan for Houston Multifamily Properties

HOUSTON — Gryphon Real Estate Capital Partners and Electra Capital have provided a $43 million bridge loan for the acquisition of Westridge Gardens and Mainridge, two multifamily properties in Houston totaling 620 units. Both properties were built in the 1970s. Derek Fasulo of CBRE arranged the financing. The borrower was Three Pillars Capital Group, which plans to implement a value-add program. Gryphon provided the senior mortgage of $35 million, while Electra Capital placed an $8 million mezzanine loan.