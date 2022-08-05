GSA Acquires 796-Bed Student Housing Community Near UT Austin

AUSTIN, TEXAS — Global Student Accommodation (GSA) has acquired Waterloo Tower, a 796-bed student housing community located near the University of Texas at Austin. The community offers fully furnished units with bed-to-bath parity and private patios overlooking the university’s West Campus area. Shared amenities include a fitness center with a spin studio, onsite coffee shop, pool with a hot tub and sauna and private study rooms. Austin-based LV Collective sold the property for an undisclosed price. GSA will turn management of the community over to its operating partner, Yugo, and rebrand the asset as Yugo Austin Waterloo.