REBusinessOnline

GSA Acquires 796-Bed Student Housing Community Near UT Austin

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, Student Housing, Texas

AUSTIN, TEXAS — Global Student Accommodation (GSA) has acquired Waterloo Tower, a 796-bed student housing community located near the University of Texas at Austin. The community offers fully furnished units with bed-to-bath parity and private patios overlooking the university’s West Campus area. Shared amenities include a fitness center with a spin studio, onsite coffee shop, pool with a hot tub and sauna and private study rooms. Austin-based LV Collective sold the property for an undisclosed price. GSA will turn management of the community over to its operating partner, Yugo, and rebrand the asset as Yugo Austin Waterloo.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Arbor Realty Trust
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Aug
17
InterFace Seniors Housing Southeast 2022
Aug
24
InterFace Kansas City Multifamily 2022
Aug
24
InterFace Kansas City Retail 2022
Aug
25
InterFace Multifamily Texas 2022
Sep
8
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate 2022
Sep
13
InterFace Phoenix Retail 2022
Sep
13
InterFace Phoenix Multifamily 2022
Sep
14
InterFace Phoenix Industrial 2022


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  