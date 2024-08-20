GSA Awards $524M Construction Contract for CISA Headquarters Building in DC

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The U.S. General Services Administration (GSA), along with the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, has awarded Clark Construction the $524 million contract to build the new headquarters for the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA). The new 630,000-square-foot federal building will be located at the St. Elizabeths West Campus in Washington, D.C.

As part of the Biden Administration’s goal to achieve net-zero emissions from federal buildings by 2045, the contract features $80 million to purchase low-embodied carbon construction materials including asphalt, concrete, glass and steel, as well as $35 million to meet high-performance green building standards. The new CISA building is designed to meet LEED Gold certification standards with sustainable features including chilled beams, a dedicated outside air system with energy recovery and demand-controlled ventilation, advanced lighting controls and a high-performance building envelope.

The contract includes a nearly $115.9 million investment via the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), making it the GSA’s largest single IRA investment to date. CNBC, citing data from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) and the Rhodium Group, reports that companies have announced approximately $493 billion of investments in clean energy tech, infrastructure and electric vehicle manufacturing since the IRA was signed into law by Biden in August 2022.

The addition of the CISA headquarters to the St. Elizabeths West campus is part of an ongoing effort by the federal government to consolidate the Department of Homeland Security to one location. The construction timeline for the project was not disclosed.