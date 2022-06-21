REBusinessOnline

GSA Justice Department Signs 55,000 SF Industrial Lease in Elk Grove Village, Illinois

Posted on by in Illinois, Industrial, Leasing Activity, Midwest

Dayton Street Partners owns the property at 2500 York Road.

ELK GROVE VILLAGE, ILL. — The GSA Justice Department has signed a 55,000-square-foot industrial lease at 2500 York Road in Elk Grove Village. GSA will fully occupy the property, which is owned by Chicago-based Dayton Street Partners (DSP). The building, which is located directly across the street from the Chicago O’Hare International Airport, features three drive-in doors, parking for 110 cars and ceiling heights ranging from 24 to 38 feet. GSA will utilize the space for central operations for the airport. DSP acquired the property in January 2020.

