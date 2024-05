SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — GSI has opened The Parkwood, a 133-unit active adult community in Sioux Falls near both the Iowa and Minnesota borders. GSI began preleasing units at The Parkwood in 2023. GSI and its stakeholder team serve as The Parkwood’s developer, property manager and co-owners in partnership with financial partners. GSI is an affiliate of Transforming Age, a national nonprofit organization serving older adults. Omaha-based Ronco Construction was the general contractor.