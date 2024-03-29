GSR Andrade Architects Signs 10,491 SF Office Lease in Dallas’ West End District

DALLAS — GSR Andrade Architects has signed a 10,491-square-foot office lease at the historic Oilwell Supply Building in the West End district of Dallas. The five-story, 73,384-square-foot building is located at 2001 N. Lamar St. and was originally constructed in 1923. Nate Hruby and Demian Salmon of Stream Realty Partners represented GSR Andrade, which is relocating from the Exposition Park area, in the lease negotiations. A partnership between The Deal Co. and Scarlet Capital owns the building.