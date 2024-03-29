Friday, March 29, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Leasing ActivityOfficeTexas

GSR Andrade Architects Signs 10,491 SF Office Lease in Dallas’ West End District

by Taylor Williams

DALLAS — GSR Andrade Architects has signed a 10,491-square-foot office lease at the historic Oilwell Supply Building in the West End district of Dallas. The five-story, 73,384-square-foot building is located at 2001 N. Lamar St. and was originally constructed in 1923. Nate Hruby and Demian Salmon of Stream Realty Partners represented GSR Andrade, which is relocating from the Exposition Park area, in the lease negotiations. A partnership between The Deal Co. and Scarlet Capital owns the building.

You may also like

Shear Bliss to Open at Eden Prairie Center...

Northwell Health Signs 23,021 SF Lease Renewal in...

Avison Young Negotiates 7,364 SF Office Lease in...

EQT Exeter Acquires New Industrial Building Leased to...

Shorenstein Properties Sells 248,000 SF Office Building in...

Bradford Cos. Buys Bent Tree Green Office Building...

H-E-B to Open 55,000 SF Joe V’s Smart...

Just Play Sports Signs 17,056 SF Lease Renewal...

DigitalBridge Signs 79,141 SF Corporate Headquarters Lease at...