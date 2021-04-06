GTB Development Nears Start of Phase II of 120-Acre Mixed-Use Project in Metro Austin

Posted on by in Development, Mixed-Use, Texas

GEORGETOWN, TEXAS — Temple, Texas-based GTB Development will soon begin construction on Phase II of Highland Village, a 120-acre mixed-use project that will be located in the northern Austin suburb of Georgetown. Phase II of the development includes 299 single-family homes and a 14.8-acre (approximately 300 to 325 units) multifamily community, as well as unspecified amounts of retail, office and medical office space. The development team, which includes development manager American Southwest Co., expects to complete infrastructure hookups by the end of the second quarter of 2022. Phase I of the project began in July 2019 and ended in April 2020 with the delivery of 49 single-family residences known as The Oaks at Highland Village.