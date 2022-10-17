REBusinessOnline

GTC Real Estate to Develop 80,000 SF Industrial Property in Dallas

Posted on by in Development, Industrial, Texas

DALLAS — Locally based firm GTC Real Estate Investments will develop Trinity Industrial Park, an 80,000-square-foot project that will be located in the Brookhollow submarket of Dallas. Trinity Industrial Park will comprise two buildings on a 5.4-acre site at 8733 N. Stemmons Freeway. Azimuth Architecture Inc. will handle design, and Pritchard Associates Inc. will serve as construction manager. NAI Robert Lynn will lease the development. Construction is scheduled to begin in the first quarter of 2023 and to be complete by the end of next year.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Arbor Realty Trust
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Pavlov Media
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Oct
20
InterFace Seniors Housing Midwest 2022
Nov
2
InterFace Salt Lake City Industrial 2022
Nov
2
InterFace Salt Lake City Multifamily 2022
Nov
15
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate Southeast 2022
Nov
16
InterFace Nashville Multifamily 2022
Nov
30
InterFace Seniors Housing Northeast 2022
Dec
1
InterFace Multifamily Southeast 2022
Dec
7
LeaseCon/TurnCon 2022


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  