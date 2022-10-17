GTC Real Estate to Develop 80,000 SF Industrial Property in Dallas

DALLAS — Locally based firm GTC Real Estate Investments will develop Trinity Industrial Park, an 80,000-square-foot project that will be located in the Brookhollow submarket of Dallas. Trinity Industrial Park will comprise two buildings on a 5.4-acre site at 8733 N. Stemmons Freeway. Azimuth Architecture Inc. will handle design, and Pritchard Associates Inc. will serve as construction manager. NAI Robert Lynn will lease the development. Construction is scheduled to begin in the first quarter of 2023 and to be complete by the end of next year.