GTIS, Collett Break Ground on 933,120 SF Industrial Development in Blacksburg, South Carolina

by John Nelson

BLACKSBURG, S.C. — GTIS Partners and Collett Industrial have broken ground on Stateline 85, a new, 933,120-square-foot industrial development in Blacksburg. Located near the state border between North and South Carolina, the three-building project will be developed in two phases.

The first phase, which is scheduled for completion in summer 2025, will comprise two buildings. Buildings 1 and 2 will span 198,720 and 224,640 square feet, respectively. Building 1 will feature 32-foot clear heights with 171 car parking spaces and 50 trailer parking spaces, and Building 2 will offer 36-foot clear heights with 175 car spaces and 63 trailer spaces. The second phase will include up to 500,000 square feet of leasable space.

Drew Coholan, Matt Treble and Fermin Deoca of Cushman & Wakefield will oversee leasing at the development on behalf of the joint venture.

