GTIS, Collett Industrial Acquire 107-Acre Development Site in Cherokee County, South Carolina

by John Nelson

CHEROKEE COUNTY, S.C. — A joint venture between GTIS Partners and Collett Industrial has acquired a 107-acre site located on Tribal Road in Cherokee County, midway between Charlotte and Greenville, S.C. Plans for the site include the development of 850,000 to 930,000 square feet of industrial warehouse space across two phases. Phase I will comprise a 200,000- to 225,000-square-foot rear-load building, and Phase II will include either a single 510,000-square-foot cross-dock building or two rear-load buildings totaling roughly 423,000 square feet. GTIS and Collett also plan to widen and implement improvements to a portion of Tribal Road. Construction is scheduled to begin in February 2024.

